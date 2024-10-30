Should New York Worry? Rare Virus Causes Uncontrolled Bleeding

It sounds like something from a horror movie. But a rare virus that can cause "uncontrolled bleeding" just killed an American. It also leaves many deaf and causes miscarriages.

An Iowa resident is dead after contracting a rare disease.

Iowa Resident Dies From Lassa Fever

Canva Canva loading...

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has confirmed the death of a middle-aged eastern Iowa resident from Lassa fever.

Lassa fever is carried by rodents in West Africa and is transmitted to humans who may come in contact with urine or feces of the infected rodents.

“This is a difficult time for the family of this individual and I want to express our deepest condolences,” Dr. Robert Kruse, State Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

More About Lassa Fever

Canva Canva loading...

Lassa fever is a rare viral illness, similar to Ebola. According to the Cleveland Clinic:

Lassa virus can damage your blood vessels and lower your blood’s ability to clot, causing uncontrolled bleeding.

The most common symptoms include:

Fever

Fatigue

Cough

Sore throat

Headache

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

About 20 percent of those infected end up with more severe symptoms, including:

Chest, neck or stomach pain

Difficulty breathing

Severe vomiting or diarrhea

Bleeding from your mouth, nose, eyes or other mucous membranes

Seizures

Confusion

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

33% End Up Deaf, 95% Miscarriages

Canva Canva loading...

About 33 percent of people with Lassa fever experience "various levels of deafness," according to the CDC. It also typically causes a miscarriage.

"Deafness can occur in both mild and severe cases of Lassa fever. In many cases, the hearing loss is permanent," the CDC states. "If a pregnant person is infected, there is a high risk of miscarriage. In these cases, about 95% of fetuses do not survive.

Iowa Resident Recently Traveled To West Africa

The unnamed resident recently returned from travel to West Africa, where it is believed they contracted the virus.

CDC CDC loading...

The virus can't be spread from normal human contact like hugging, shaking hands or sitting near someone, or through the air.

The virus can be transmitted from human to human contact through blood or bodily fluid, officials say. Human to human spread is "very rare."

“I want to assure Iowans that the risk of transmission is incredibly low in our state," Kruse added.

7 Illnesses You'll See This Fall In New York State

7 Illness You'll See This Fall In New York State These illnesses will be at their peak this fall all across New York. Gallery Credit: Canva

10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York

10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York These illnesses will be at their peak this winter all across New York. Gallery Credit: Canva

Keep Reading:

The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store

[carbongallery id="670d59532c437408bcd75206"