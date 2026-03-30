Dead Man’s Name Used In Election Fraud Case In Upstate New York
A Hudson Valley man is facing a mountain of felony charges after a discovery at the Board of Elections.
An Upstate New York man is accused of using a dead man's name to try to vote.
DA: Hudson Man Submitted Mail-In Ballot Application In Dead Man's Name
Kevin Sweet, 42, of Hudson, New York, was arraigned on a sealed indictment that alleges he attempted to obtain a mail-in ballot for the 2024 fall election in the name of a deceased person.
The Indictment by a Columba County Grand Jury charged Sweet with Procuring Fraudulent Documents to Vote, an unclassified felony, Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a Class E felony, Perjury in the Second Degree, a Class E felony: Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E felony; Falsifying Business Records in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor, Perjury in the Third Degree, a Class A misdemeanor, Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor; and Illegal Voting, a Class A misdemeanor.
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Officials allege that Sweet submitted a fake mail-in ballot application in October 2024, using the name of a dead person.
The goal was to get an election ballot mailed to an address associated with Sweet, officials say.
"Security measures" by the Board of Elections stopped Sweet.
"Elections are the foundation of our democracy, and I will scrupulously protect their integrity. Defendant thought he could obtain an absentee ballot for a dead man. Instead, he got caught. Do not try to commit election fraud in Columbia County. You will be caught, and you will be prosecuted," District Attorney Chris Liberati-Conant stated.
Sweet is due back in court in April.
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