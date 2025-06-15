Shocking Exit: This Major Airline Is Leaving New York For Good

Hudson Valley travelers are once again left grounded. A popular airline is officially ending service out of New York.

Another airline is cutting ties with Stewart.

Play Airlines Shocks Hudson Valley Residents

PLAY
Play Airlines, the Iceland-based low-cost carrier, is officially ending all of its North American routes, including service out of New York Stewart International Airport.

The airline announced service out of New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh in early 2022.

PLAY offered flights from the Hudson Valley to 22 European destinations.

PLAY Leaving The Hudson Valley This September

Reports say the airline's final Stewart flight will depart on September 1. Play flights out of Boston and Baltimore will end in late October.

Play will now focus exclusively on routes between Iceland and mainland Europe.

Reason Play Airlines Is Leaving North America

Play says the move comes after underwhelming financial results in the U.S. market. Airline officials told investors that the change is due to the North American market having "changed significantly" since early 2022.

This marks the second time an international carrier has pulled out of Stewart, following Norwegian Air’s exit a few years back.

This news is the opposite of what local residents hope for. In the wake of all the issues going on at Newark Airport, a Change.org petition, signed by over 1,000 people, wants more flights out of Stewart International Airport.

