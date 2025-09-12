Over 11,500 Jobs Lost Across New York State
Over 11,500 New Yorkers have lost their jobs this year, with the Hudson Valley hit hard by massive layoffs and WARN notices
Over 11,500 people lost their jobs across New York State this year.
11,501 Jobs Lost In New York State In 2025
Hudson Valley Post researched the up-to-date Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification (WARN) by the New York State Department of Labor.
So far in 2025, there have been 117 WARN notices which has impacted 11,501 employees.
Nearly 1,000 Impacted In The Hudson Valley
In the Hudson Valley, 873 workers lost their jobs, according to the WARN dashboard. Of those 873, over 350 were based in Sullivan County, while over 230 worked in Orange County.
Affected Workers Per Month In New York State
March and May were the worst months for workers in the Empire State. Nearly 3,000 lost their job in May, while over 2,200 workers were impacted by WARN notices in March.
Below are the number of workers impacted each month
- January: 1,794 workers
- February: 1,562 workers
- March: 2,278 workers
- April: 1,513 workers
- May: 2,796 workers
- June: 735 workers
- July: 686 workers
- August: 137 workers
The positive news is the fact that the numbers have dropped this summer, with just 137 impacted workers during the month of August.
Biggest WARN Notices Of 2025
Below are the biggest WARN notices in terms of workers impacted:
Mulligan Security, Kings County: 409 Workers
Goldman Sachs, New York City: 338 Workers
Frito-Lay, Sullivan County: 287 Workers
Plug Power, Albany County: 278 Workers
