The Shadiest Part Of New York City Discovered

New York City is naming its shadiest borough. Officials want some boroughs to get even shadier.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is vowing to make the entire city even shadier, but it's not what you think.

What's New York City's Shadiest Borough?

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If you're talking crime, the Bronx is often called the shadiest borough.

Koch Law recently looked at crime rates and said the "most dangerous borough" in New York City is typically the Bronx, which is based on "per capita rates."

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In terms of "total incidents," Brooklyn leads.

Mamdani Wants More Trees Planted To Make New York City Shadier

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Mamdani says he wants more trees planted to make New York City shadier. He says this will make New York City even cooler, improve air quality, and even support wildlife.

What's New York City's Shadiest Borough?

According to the city's first-ever urban forest plan, Staten Island is currently the shadiest borough, thanks to a third of Staten Island having tree cover.

Below is the full order of shady in each borough.

Staten Island, 33.1%

The Bronx, 26.7%

Citywide, 23.4%

Manhattan, 22.7%

Queens, 19.5%

Brooklyn, 19.5%

"An equitably distributed and ecologically diverse urban forest in New York City will cool neighborhoods, help manage stormwater, improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase habitat for wildlife, and enhance the health of, and quality of life for, all New Yorkers," Mamdani said.

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His goal is to raise the city's overall tree cover from the current 22 percent to 30-percent by the end of the decade.

Unbelievable Time Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City

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