Baby Food Sold In New York Recalled Due To ‘Nerve Damage’ Risk

Baby food sold in New York is being recalled over a possible major health risk.

The recall is due to mold.

Initiative Foods Recalls “Tippy Toes” Brand Apple Pear Banana Because of Possible Health Risk

Initiative Foods issued a recall for its Tippy Toes brand Apple Pear Banana Fruit puree over elevated levels of patulin. According to the FDA, patulin is a naturally occurring substance produced by molds that may grow in various fruits, including apples.

Long-term exposure could lead to immune suppression, nerve damage, headache, fever, and nausea, officials say.

DO NOT GIVE TO YOUR BABY

Health officials stress that New York parents should not give the recalled food to their babies. They are told to throw it out "immediately" or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

"Contact their healthcare provider if concerns arise regarding health after consumption of the Product," the FDA states in its recall.

What To Look For

The “Best By” (expiration) date is found on the bottom of each plastic tub. The recalled Product will have a date stamped as “BB 07/17/2026.” The package is also marked with the package code “INIA0120” as shown above.

Only products matching the best by date are impacted.

“At Initiative Foods, the safety of our consumers and their families is our highest priority. We are cooperating with the FDA to ensure strict review and enhanced safety measures across all our products. We thank our retail partners and customers for their understanding and prompt action on this matter,” Initiative Foods’ CEO and President Don Ephgrave said.

As of this writing, no illnesses or injuries have been reported as of yet.

