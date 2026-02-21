What Is Really Driving The Scary Second Flu Wave In New York

New data is showing that flu cases are on the rise again across New York State.

This new strain of the flu is causing a second wave.

Flu Cases Up Across New York State

According to the New York State Department of Health, confirmed cases of the flu across New York State are up 16 percent in the past week.

This comes after health officials warned of an uptick in a different flu strain, Influenza B. This strain typically hits later in the flu season.

Like influenza A, it can cause fever, cough, body aches, headache, fatigue, sore throat, and a host of other flu symptoms.

Cases Increasing In The Hudson Valley and Capital Region

The most recent data shows cases are on the rise again across the Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

In the Hudson Valley, during the week ending February 7th, the most recent week on record, the county with the highest number of infections was Westchester with 379. That was followed by Rockland County with 176 and Orange County with 128.

During that same week, the county in the Capital Region with the highest number of infections was Albany with 107. That was followed by Rensselaer County with 101 and Saratoga County with 91.

In the Finger Lakes, the county with the highest number of infections was Monroe with 160. That's followed by Ontario County with 75 and Wayne County with 15.

In Central New York, the county with the highest number of infections was Onondaga with 357. Oneida County, with 84, and Madison County, with 49 follows.

Experts say it's not too late to get a flu shot if you haven't received one since the season started. To find a clinic in your area, head to vaccines.gov.

