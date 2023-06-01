Salad Sold At Nearly 50 New York Grocery Stores Recalled

Salad sold at a beloved New York grocery store, with nearly 50 locations across the state, has been recalled.

A.S.K. Foods, Inc. of Palmyra, PA is voluntarily recalling select 30 oz. containers of Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad because it may contain undeclared milk.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad was sold at Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, according to the FDA.

Wegmans has nearly 50 stores across New York State, according to Wegmans' website. Many stores are located in the following regions:

New York City

Westchester County (Harrison)

Syracuse

Buffalo

Rochester

Finger Lakes

Southern Tier

The recall was issued after a Wegmans employee noticed the issue.

"The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad is packaged in a container with an ingredient statement intended for Macaroni Salad. The ingredient statement for Macaroni Salad does not declare milk, an allergen present in the Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad," the FDA states in its recall notice.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product, the FDA warns.

No illnesses have been reported, as of this writing.

Anyone who purchased this product may return it to the store for a full refund.

