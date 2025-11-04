Weird-Looking Deer Starting To Worry New Yorkers

New Yorkers are spotting deer with rough, patchy coats and worrying it’s a disease. The DEC told us why this is happening.

The New York State DEC is letting concerned residents know why some deer in New York look "rough."

Earlier this year, Hudson Valley Post reported that Experts Are Stunned As New York Deer Linked To Mass Deaths. However, that doesn't have anything to do with the deer's coat.

Why Do Deer In New York Have "Rough Coat"

DEC

According to the New York State DEC, many concerned New Yorkers have reached out after spotting deer with what they say is "rough coat conditions." An example is seen in the DEC-provided photo above.

"Most people are worried that their appearance might show signs of disease or parasite infestation, but in general, deer that show this appearance are in a natural process of shedding," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post.

White-tailed deer in New York typically shed their coats twice a year. The first is in the spring, and the second, around this time of year, late summer into fall.

Why Does Hair Loss Appear In Patches

Whitetail Deer

The DEC says the deer sheds its hair patches, which give the deer its scruffy appearance.

"In very rare occurrences in New York State, hair loss can occur due to parasitic infestations. However, when hair loss is caused by an infestation, other symptoms will be noticeable, such as leathery or wrinkled skin," the DEC adds.

