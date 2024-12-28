Horrific New City Wrong Way Crash Kills Driver, Injures Several

A horrific Rockland County wrong-way head-on crash has claimed the life of one, and left several others badly injured. The deadly accident occurred Monday December 23rd just before 9:30pm.

Route 304 Rockland County Crash

A serious crash took place on Rt. 304 in New City just before 9:30pm on Monday, December 23rd, involving a BMW and Hyundai sedan. Initial reports indicate that the two vehicles crashed into each other in the southbound lanes just before Second Street, with the vehicles and their parts scattered across both sides of the road, both with heavy front end damage.

Yahoo News reports that the 2010 black Hyundai sedan turned onto Rt. 304, heading northbound in the southbound lanes, and around 9:15pm, struck a 2013 silver BMW head-on. The driver of the Hyundai, a 35-year-old from Ohio, was killed in the crash. The occupants of the BMW, an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female both suffered serious injuries and were transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Clarkstown Police Investigating Fatal Crash

Rt. 304 was closed between Second Street and Congers Road well past midnight following the crash while the reconstruction team worked at Clarkstown Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit began their investigation.

There is a low metal divider separating the northbound and southbound lanes in the area of Rt. 304 where the accident took place. Vehicles are only able to turn southbound (right) at the Second Street intersection, not left.

