New York To See A Surge Of Tourists: Here’s The Reason

Here's why tourists from across the U.S. are expected to pack the Empire State.

Around 80 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip. Because of that, WalletHub determined the best and worst places for a summer road trip in 2025.

New York State Is One Of The Best Places For A Road Trip

WalletHub crafted its list to help all travelers plan a "fun and wallet-friendly road trip." The list was determined by comparing all 50 states by 32 key metrics. Metrics included the number of attractions, prices for hotels, nightlife, road conditions and more.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

With a total score of 59.66, New York State was named the second-best road trip destination for the summer of 2025. Only Minnesota finished higher than the Empire State.

Below are key reasons why New York State placed second. Note 1 equals the best, 25 is average, and 50 is the worst.

  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • 1st – Number of Attractions
  • 26th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
  • 3rd – Nightlife Options per Capita
  • 1st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita
  • 14th – Car Thefts per Capita
  • 14th – Access to Scenic Byways
  • 3rd – Driving Laws Rating
  • 9th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled

Best Spots New Yorkers Can Go For A Road Trip

While many people might be road-tripping to New York State, where should New Yorkers go?

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Below is Wallethub's top 10 road trip destinations.

1 Minnesota
2 New York
3 Ohio
4 Utah
5 Louisiana
6 Florida
7 Idaho
8 Texas
9 North Carolina
10 Pennsylvania

Worst Places For A Road Trip

If you're wondering, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware were considered the four worst states for a road trip.

WOW! Did You Know This? 18 Unusual 'Must Sees' on An Upstate New York Road Trip

Take a Weekend Road Trip to These 10 Unusual Landmarks in New York

My New York Vacation Supports Study Findings That the Empire State is the Best for Road Trips

My New York Vacation Supports Study Findings That the Empire State is the Best for Road Trips

Wallet Hub recently released study findings on the best road-trip states in America, and New York was found to be #1 overall. The timing of the study was great for me because we were headed on a road trip in New York. I've traveled extensively up and down the east coast but it's been a long time since I took a road trip in the Empire State. We took a trip to the Watkins Glen, Finger Lakes area of New York. We enjoyed vineyards, wineries, breweries, hiking and kayaking, and we did it all in just four days. While on this trip I learned that the Wallet Hub study was right on. The array of experiences, the dramatic landscapes and the hospitality of these small towns all added up to the most enjoyable short vacation my family has ever been on. We visited Watkins Glen, Burdett, Hector and Owego, NY among others, and I strongly recommend emulating my trip.

Gallery Credit: Lou Milano

