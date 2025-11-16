New York To See A Surge Of Tourists: Here’s The Reason

Here's why tourists from across the U.S. are expected to pack the Empire State.

Around 80 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip. Because of that, WalletHub determined the best and worst places for a summer road trip in 2025.

New York State Is One Of The Best Places For A Road Trip

WalletHub crafted its list to help all travelers plan a "fun and wallet-friendly road trip." The list was determined by comparing all 50 states by 32 key metrics. Metrics included the number of attractions, prices for hotels, nightlife, road conditions and more.

With a total score of 59.66, New York State was named the second-best road trip destination for the summer of 2025. Only Minnesota finished higher than the Empire State.

Below are key reasons why New York State placed second. Note 1 equals the best, 25 is average, and 50 is the worst.

Overall Rank: 2nd

1st – Number of Attractions

26th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

3rd – Nightlife Options per Capita

1st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

14th – Car Thefts per Capita

14th – Access to Scenic Byways

3rd – Driving Laws Rating

9th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled

Best Spots New Yorkers Can Go For A Road Trip

While many people might be road-tripping to New York State, where should New Yorkers go?

Below is Wallethub's top 10 road trip destinations.

1 Minnesota

2 New York

3 Ohio

4 Utah

5 Louisiana

6 Florida

7 Idaho

8 Texas

9 North Carolina

10 Pennsylvania

Worst Places For A Road Trip

If you're wondering, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware were considered the four worst states for a road trip.

