New York To See A Surge Of Tourists: Here’s The Reason
Here's why tourists from across the U.S. are expected to pack the Empire State.
Around 80 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip. Because of that, WalletHub determined the best and worst places for a summer road trip in 2025.
New York State Is One Of The Best Places For A Road Trip
WalletHub crafted its list to help all travelers plan a "fun and wallet-friendly road trip." The list was determined by comparing all 50 states by 32 key metrics. Metrics included the number of attractions, prices for hotels, nightlife, road conditions and more.
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
With a total score of 59.66, New York State was named the second-best road trip destination for the summer of 2025. Only Minnesota finished higher than the Empire State.
Below are key reasons why New York State placed second. Note 1 equals the best, 25 is average, and 50 is the worst.
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- 1st – Number of Attractions
- 26th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
- 3rd – Nightlife Options per Capita
- 1st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita
- 14th – Car Thefts per Capita
- 14th – Access to Scenic Byways
- 3rd – Driving Laws Rating
- 9th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled
Best Spots New Yorkers Can Go For A Road Trip
While many people might be road-tripping to New York State, where should New Yorkers go?
Below is Wallethub's top 10 road trip destinations.
1 Minnesota
2 New York
3 Ohio
4 Utah
5 Louisiana
6 Florida
7 Idaho
8 Texas
9 North Carolina
10 Pennsylvania
Worst Places For A Road Trip
If you're wondering, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware were considered the four worst states for a road trip.
