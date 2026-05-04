Most Remote Places In New York: Hiking Guide 2026

New York State has a bad reputation, thanks to crowds, traffic and noise.

But like our neighbors in New Jersey, there's a side of New York State that most never see. To many, it's the best part.

Tucked between busy highways, small towns, and endless stretches of forest are places so quiet, so remote, they feel like a different state entirely.

Here are a few New York “hidden" hiking trails.

Red House (Cattaraugus County)

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If you want remote, this is it. Population? Just a few dozen.

Inside Allegany State Park sits Red House, one of the smallest communities in the entire state. It’s surrounded by miles of forest, hiking trails, and silence; you just don’t get anywhere near New York City.

From the Hudson Valley, you’re looking at a decent drive. Take I-86 west across the Southern Tier, then head into the park. Once you’re in, it’s winding roads and a whole lot of nothing in the best way.

Beaverkill Valley (Sullivan County)

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This one is a lot closer, but still feels worlds away. The Beaverkill River cuts through quiet mountains, old fishing towns, and stretches of road where your phone stops working. But that’s the point of feeling remote, or hidden from the world.

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It’s one of the birthplaces of American fly fishing, but it still feels like a secret. Catskill Park surrounds it all.

Take Route 17 west, then off onto smaller roads that get quieter the farther you go.

Sam’s Point (Ulster County)

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You’re still in the Hudson Valley, but not enough residents enjoy this part.

Sam’s Point is part of Minnewaska State Park Preserve, but far fewer people make it out here. You’ve got ice caves, rare landscapes, and views that rival anything in the Hudson Valley.

For most Hudson Valley residents is about an hour or less drive.

Galloo Island (Lake Ontario, Jefferson County)

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Getting here takes an effort. But those who have been say it's worth it.

Galloo Island sits out in Lake Ontario and is about as isolated as it gets in New York. It’s mostly known for its lighthouse and wildlife.

From the Hudson Valley, you’re driving roughly 6 to 7 hours north to the Lake Ontario shoreline near Watertown. From there, you’d need a private boat to get close.

Tahawus (Essex County)

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This is considered a "ghost town." It's an abandoned mining town that's slowly being taken back by the wilderness.

Tahawus was once a mining town deep in the Adirondacks. Today, it’s abandoned buildings, rusted structures, and wilderness slowly taking over.

Tahawus sits deep inside the Adirondacks, not far from some of the highest peaks in the state. It’s hidden inside the massive Adirondack Park, which is bigger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Grand Canyon combined.

From the Hudson Valley, take the Northway (I-87) toward the Adirondacks, then head inland toward Newcomb. The last stretch gets very remote.

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