Remains Of Woman Missing For 44 Years Found In Upstate New York

Human Remains Found in Putnam County, New York

New York State Police confirmed that human remains were found in Putnam County on April 16.

The remains were during excavation work at the property of a new home built in the town of Patterson.

Investigators reported the remains belonged to a white woman who was between the age of 16 and 28.

Police believed the woman was dead for at least 10 years.

Remains Found In Patterson, New York Don't Belong To Murphy

When news initially broke, some residents and news outlets incorrectly assumed the remains belonged to Robin Murphy, who went missing in Putnam County in 1995.

Foul play is suspected in her disappearance, officials say. Murphy was 17 when she vanished in 1995. She disappeared while heading to a local restaurant to meet a friend.

She was last seen on foot at Carmel Plaza, Route 52 in Carmel where her car was found

However, New York State Police later announced "DNA sample collected does not match the profile of missing Robin Murphy."

Remains Found In Putnam County Identified

On Thursday, New York State Police announced the remains belong to Karen Ramsey of the town of Southeast, maiden name Angelillo.

Karen was 25 years old when she disappeared from Putnam County in May of 1980, police say.

Death Under Investigation

More information wasn't released, but police are asking for help as they continue to investigate Ramsey's death.

"Anyone with any possible information is asked to please contact the New York State Police in Brewster at 845-677-7300. Please refer to case# 11883102," New York State Police stated.

Murphy's remains have yet to be found, anyone with information is asked to call police or dial 911.

