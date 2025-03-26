Remains Of Missing Upstate New York Man Found Near School Bus
An Upstate New York man who disappeared around Thanksgiving was just found dead in a school bus garage.
Edward L. Crampton, 68, was last seen by his family around Thanksgiving.
Man Goes Missing From Binghamton, New York Area Around Thanksgiving
He wasn't reported missing until January 3, 2025. It's unclear why it took so long for Crampton to be reported missing, but police say Crampton doesn't currently have a working cellphone.
Crampton was described as being about 5’7” with green eyes and gray hair.
Human Remains Found At School Bus Garage
Last week, New York State Police at Deposit and the Broome County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of possible human remains.
The remains were found behind the Windsor school bus garage on Main Street in the town of Windsor, police say.
Remains Belonged To Missing Man
According to New York State Police that remains belonged to Crampton. His cause of death wasn't released.
New York State Police: Foul Play Not Suspected
"No foul play is suspected in his death," New York State Police stated in a press release.
