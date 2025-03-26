Remains Of Missing Upstate New York Man Found Near School Bus

An Upstate New York man who disappeared around Thanksgiving was just found dead in a school bus garage.

Edward L. Crampton, 68, was last seen by his family around Thanksgiving.

Man Goes Missing From Binghamton, New York Area Around Thanksgiving

NYSP/Canva NYSP/Canva loading...

He wasn't reported missing until January 3, 2025. It's unclear why it took so long for Crampton to be reported missing, but police say Crampton doesn't currently have a working cellphone.

Crampton was described as being about 5’7” with green eyes and gray hair.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Human Remains Found At School Bus Garage

Google Google loading...

Last week, New York State Police at Deposit and the Broome County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of possible human remains.

The remains were found behind the Windsor school bus garage on Main Street in the town of Windsor, police say.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Remains Belonged To Missing Man

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

According to New York State Police that remains belonged to Crampton. His cause of death wasn't released.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

New York State Police: Foul Play Not Suspected

"No foul play is suspected in his death," New York State Police stated in a press release.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

40 Kids Went Missing in New York in 2024

40 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2024 40 kids have gone missing in the first four months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Keep Reading: