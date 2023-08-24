Refund Alert: Popular Drink Sold In New York Has ‘Weird Chemical Taste’
A company with many New York locations is offering customers a full refund after many said a popular drink "tasted terrible."
Costco is confirming it's offering customers a full refund for its Kirkland Signature American Vodka.
Refund For Vodka Sold At Costco
The company confirmed to PEOPLE that customers who bought the vodka between June 12 and August 10 can get a full refund.
"It has come to our attention that the taste profile of units marked with certain lot codes may not have met the expected profile normally consistent with this product. While not a food safety issue, this does not meet our quality expectations," Costco said in a statement.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Customers Report Odd Tasting Vodka
Before the refund was announced many took to social media to write that the vodka tasted different.
"I’ve been purchasing Kirkland vodka for years. I got a new bottle this week and it tasted and smelled like Flinstone vitamins," one Reddit user wrote. "I returned the bottle thinking something was wrong with it and got a new one. Same thing!"
Others said it "tasted terrible" had a "weird chemical taste" or "tasted like No. 2 diesel. fuel.
What Vodka Is Eligible For A Full Refund
The impacted Kirkland Signature American Vodka includes the following lot codes:
The lot codes are found on the lower portion of the bottle.
- 23-0942,
- 23-0944,
- 23-0953,
- 23-0956,
- 23-0966,
- 23-0973,
- 23-0976,
- 23-0979,
- 23-0985,
- 23-0988,
- 23-1030,
- 23-1058,
- 23-1037,
- 23-1042,
- 23-1044,
- 23-1048,
- 23-1059,
- 23-1060,
- 23-1068,
- 23-1069,
- 23-1075,
- 23-1076,
- 23-1072,
- 23-1081,
- 23-1078,
- 23-1080,
- 23-1079
"If you purchased this item with one of the affected lot codes and are not satisfied, please return it to your local Costco for a full refund," Costoc said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."
The company has pulled all of the remaining impacted Vodka bottles from store shelves.
Read More: 200-Year-Old Time Capsule Hidden At U.S. Military Academy In New York State
There are 19 Costco stores in New York State. The company didn't say why the vodka might taste different.