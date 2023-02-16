Record-Weather Followed By Deep Freeze In New York State

Following record warmth, rain in freezing weather and "two seasons in one day" is coming for the Hudson Valley.

Record weather was reported in many parts of New York State on Wednesday, including in Dutchess, Albany, and Warran counties. However, Spring-like weather across the Hudson Valley is going to lead to rain over the next few days and a "plunge" in temperatures that are back to the norm.

Black Ice Runoff Possible For Hudson Valley

Ice storm in Toronto Ivorr loading...

Hudson Valley Weather says to get ready to see "two seasons in one day" on Friday.

"Record warmth followed by a plunge of temperature back to (the) seasonal norm. There could be a chance of black ice from runoff after the rain subsides, so please use caution," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Warm weather on Friday will be brief, with a high of 58 degrees expected early Friday. Then temperatures are going to drastically drop throughout the day with temperatures falling as low as 22 degrees, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

Moussa81 Moussa81 loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Our super warmth Friday will be brief, the high temp will occur in the morning and be a distant memory by the afternoon. Our few days of spring will be ended with rain and crashing temps Thur/Fri as we allow the frontal boundary to pass through," Hudson Valley Weather states.

Rain is forecast for Friday so officials say to watch out for ice throughout the region when the temperature drops.

Two Seasons In One Day For Upstate New York

Canva Canva loading...

Temperatures on Friday are expected to drop to near 20 degrees in the Hudson Valley, according to The Weather Channel.

It will be slightly warmer on Saturday, but the low will be below 30 degrees.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.