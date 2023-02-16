Record-Weather Followed By Deep Freeze In New York State
Following record warmth, rain in freezing weather and "two seasons in one day" is coming for the Hudson Valley.
Record weather was reported in many parts of New York State on Wednesday, including in Dutchess, Albany, and Warran counties. However, Spring-like weather across the Hudson Valley is going to lead to rain over the next few days and a "plunge" in temperatures that are back to the norm.
Black Ice Runoff Possible For Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Weather says to get ready to see "two seasons in one day" on Friday.
"Record warmth followed by a plunge of temperature back to (the) seasonal norm. There could be a chance of black ice from runoff after the rain subsides, so please use caution," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.
Warm weather on Friday will be brief, with a high of 58 degrees expected early Friday. Then temperatures are going to drastically drop throughout the day with temperatures falling as low as 22 degrees, according to Hudson Valley Weather.
"Our super warmth Friday will be brief, the high temp will occur in the morning and be a distant memory by the afternoon. Our few days of spring will be ended with rain and crashing temps Thur/Fri as we allow the frontal boundary to pass through," Hudson Valley Weather states.
Rain is forecast for Friday so officials say to watch out for ice throughout the region when the temperature drops.
Two Seasons In One Day For Upstate New York
Temperatures on Friday are expected to drop to near 20 degrees in the Hudson Valley, according to The Weather Channel.
It will be slightly warmer on Saturday, but the low will be below 30 degrees.