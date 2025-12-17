Rare Avalanche Rocks Upstate New York Ski Resort

A rare inbounds avalanche was reported at a popular upstate New York Ski resort.

The rare avalanche on Monday is a stark reminder that even well-managed ski areas in New York can become unstable and slide unexpectedly.

Rare Avalanche Breaks Loose At Ski Resort on Monday

The rare inbounds avalanche tore down a steep run at Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Western New York on Monday.

It happened on what's called "The Wall," which is one of the steepest double-diamond runs in the East.

The Wall has a slope steepness between 35 and 39 degrees.

How Did This Happen?

Experts believe that a slab of unstable snow broke away due to heavy early-season snowfall.

As of Monday, the resort in Ellicottville, New York already received 62 inches of snow this season, following a freeze-thaw cycle that created a weak layer between fresh snow and frozen hard-pack.

Any Injuries Reported?

The good news, according to Snow Brains, no injuries were reported.

No damage was reported to the resort infrastructure.

The avalanche happened just 10 days after officially opening for the 2025-2026 season.

Past Avalanches In New York

Avalanches at New York ski resorts are very rare but have occurred under extreme weather conditions in the past. including:

Wright Peak (2022): Two skiers were buried in a slide but were able to rescue themselves without significant injury

Belleayre Mountain (2020): On Christmas Day 2020, a "supersaturated" snowslide triggered by heavy rain. No injuries.

Wright Peak (2000): A backcountry avalanche in Essex County killed one skier and injured five others. This marked the first recorded avalanche death in New York State.

