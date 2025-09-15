President Trump May Soon Feast On Upstate New York Comfort Foods
Here's why President Donald Trump and other Washington D.C. elites may soon be feasting on the best Upstate New York has to offer.
A new bar in Washington, D.C. is serving Upstate New York’s most iconic foods — from Buffalo wings to garbage plates
Upstate New York Bar Opens In Washington, D.C.
Upstate FTW, a sports bar in Washington, D.C., is officially open.
"DC’s newest sports bar is more than just wings and beer," the owners wrote on social media. "It’s a love letter to Upstate New York!"
The Upstate New York bar is a food residency inside Sports & Social DC in Washington, D.C. It's founded by James Beard finalist Scott Drewno and Danny Lee.
Drewno grew up in the Finger Lakes region.
Menu Features Iconic Food From Upstate New York
The menu is said to be an Upstate New York foodies dream! Including:
- Buffalo wings
- Zweigle's hot dogs
- Beef on weck,
- Chicken riggies
- Pizza
- Garbage plates ("a notorious Upstate NY street food")
What Is A Garbage Plate In New York?
The menu will also feature New York-style cheesecake and much more.
There are many New Yorkers who say Buffalo wings should only be served with blue cheese. Ranch is available, but reports say Drewno almost vetoed Ranch.
The wings are served with a bowl, which is the traditional way to serve them. This keeps the wings warm and room for the bones.
The Garbage Plate is one of 13 Upstate New York food icons. Is your favorite place on the list? How many have you tried? See the full list below:
