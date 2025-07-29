Celeb Power Couple Vacations At This Stunning New York Lake

One of the NFL’s biggest stars and a chart-topping artist picked Upstate New York for their weekend getaway. You won’t believe what lake they were spotted on.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post learned that Lake George is one of America's best lakes for swimming.

Lake George Among Best Lakes In America

Reader's Digest highlighted 26 of the best lakes across the nation for swimming and only one in New York State made the list. The publication called Lake George a "sparkling lake" and "swimmer's dream."

Lake George is also America's cleanest lake.

It's possible that New York Jets great Sauce Gardner and his famous girlfriend, rapper Ice Spice, read one of those articles.

Famous Couple Vacations In Upstate New York

The very famous couple enjoyed the weekend in and around Lake George, which is known as “the birthplace of the American vacation.

Days after Gardner signed a massive $120.4 million deal with the New York Jets, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, he and his girlfriend spent time in Upstate New York.

New York Upstate reports that the famous couple spent the weekend boating, fishing and walking around downtown in the Lake George area.

The couple even posed with fans for pictures on a two-story pontoon boat docked on Lake George.

