FBI: Popular Devices In New York Homes Hub For Criminal Traffic

If you picked up one of these streaming boxes online, the FBI wants you to know it might be doing a lot more than streaming your shows.

The FBI recently issued a public service announcement warning that cheap internet-connected devices, particularly low-cost Android TV set-top boxes sold on sites like Amazon and AliExpress, are being used to facilitate criminal activity.

The FBI Says Your Cheap Streaming Box Could Be A Gateway For Criminal Activity

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The culprit is a malware called BADBOX, which in many cases comes pre-installed on these devices right out of the box before you even plug them in.

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The malware can turn your device into a network proxy, essentially routing criminal internet traffic through your home connection without you knowing.

That means illegal activity could appear to originate from your IP address, putting you at potential risk from authorities for something you had no part in.

The issue goes beyond TV boxes, too. Researchers say the malware has been found on tablets, digital projectors, aftermarket vehicle infotainment units, and picture frames.

FBI: These Are Warning Signs To Watch For

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The FBI laid out several warning signs to look for. If your device requires you to disable Google Play Protect to use it, that's a red flag.

If it came advertised as "unlocked" or promising free access to premium content, that's another. Devices from unrecognizable brands that aren't Play Protect certified and those running very outdated versions of Android are also on the watch list.

You can check your Android version by going into Settings and searching "Android version."

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According to researchers at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the only way to be truly sure a cheap Android device from an unknown brand is safe is not to buy it.

Unfortunately, that's not a realistic option for everyone, and the people most likely to buy budget streaming devices are also the ones most at risk of having their home internet connection quietly weaponized.

If you think your device may be compromised, the FBI is asking people to report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

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