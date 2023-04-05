Popular Candy Sold In New York State May Cause Cancer, Report
An Easter fan favorite and other popular candy sold in New York State has been linked to cancer.
Health warnings are being issued about very popular candies sold across New York State.
Candy Sold In New York State May Cause Cancer
Consumer Reports is warning consumers that certain colors of Peeps marshmallows and other candies are being linked to cancer.
Officials are sounding the alarm about candies made with artificial coloring called Red Dye No. 3, which is a known carcinogen.
Red Dye No. 3 Banned By FDA Still Found Many Products
“Red Dye No. 3 has been banned by the FDA from use in cosmetics since 1990, but inexplicably is still allowed in food,” Hansen said. “The widespread use of Red Dye 3 is particularly concerning since it is found in many products marketed to children who are especially at risk of developing health problems from exposure. It’s time for the FDA to protect public health by getting Red Dye 3 out of our food.”
Over 2,900 food products sold today contain Red Dye 3, including many artificially flavored and artificially colored candy marketed to children," according to the Environmental Working Group.
The FDA requires manufacturers to list Red Dye 3 as an ingredient on a food’s label.
The makers of Peeps defended their products.
“We manufacture all our candies in compliance with FDA regulations, sourcing our ingredients and packaging exclusively from reputable suppliers who adhere to high quality and safety standards,” Just Born Quality Confections said in a statement.