New York State Police Posing As Workers Issue Over 700 Tickets
Drivers on I-87 in the Hudson Valley got a rude awakening when "workers" turned out to be New York State Police Troopers.
New York State Police announced the results of its enforcement during National Work Zone Awareness Week
Over 800 Work Zone Tickets Issued By New York State Police
The targeted enforcement was in support of National Work Zone Awareness Week, which promotes work zone safety, urging drivers to slow down, stay alert and follow New York State’s Move Over Law to protect highway and roadside workers.
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The enforcement was held between April 20 and April 24th. During those days, New York State Police Troop T issued 747 tickets for violations in work zones located along the 570 miles of the New York State Thruway.
The work zone violations issued were for:
- 452 - Speeding
- 47 - Move Over Law violations
- 45 - Cell phone/electronic device use
- 203 - Other vehicle and traffic law violations
Operation Hard Hat In Lower Hudson Valley
During Work Zone Awareness Week, Troop T conducted two six-hour Operation Hard Hat enforcements on the New York State Thruway in the Lower Hudson Valley.
Troopers were dressed as work zone workers to spot speeding drivers in work zones in Westchester and Rockland Counties.
In just 12 hours, 313 of the 747 tickets were issued in work zones on I-87 in Rockland and Westchester counties.
Of those 313 tickets, 197 were issued for speeding, 28 for cell phone or electronic device use, and 27 for Move Over Law, along with other vehicle and traffic violations.
This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York
This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young