Police In New York Warn Of More Killings Following Death Of Kirk

Following the murder of Charlie Kirk, police in New York State are warning about more violence and killings.

Charlie Kirk, who has a small tie to the Hudson Valley, was fatally shot last Wednesday.

New York State Officials Fear Civil War

Getty Images

The far-right activist was killed during an outdoor rally at Utah Valley University. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held a bipartisan emergency meeting in response.

Top elected officials are worried about more violence. According to Hochul's office, after Kirk's murder, online calls for “Civil War” skyrocketed. Mentions about a Civil War increased from under 50,000 to more than 200,000 in just two days.

“I convened a bipartisan group of leaders to discuss what is truly necessary in this moment: reducing the temperature of inflammatory rhetoric that leads to violence and ensuring our communities are safe and tolerant places for all," Hochul said.

Hochul hopes there's a cooling of political violence. Saying that Democrats and Republicans can debate their differences without demeaning each other.

NYPD Warns Of More Violence, Killings

Getty Images

Unfortunately, that might not be the case. The NYPD is warning of more violence against business leaders, politicians, and other top officials following the killings of Kirk and UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

ABC obtained an internal memo from the NYPD that warns of future attacks:

The targeted attack occurred against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile threat environment in the U.S. amid ongoing concerns over the targeting of and violent threats persistently aimed at prominent political figures, CEOs, public officials, and other dignitaries. These individuals likely remain vulnerable at open-air speaking engagements and public events, which have been targeted by malicious actors seeking to advance political or ideological agendas and/or draw attention to unique personal grievances through violence

The NYPD fears that Kirk's assassination will inspire others.

