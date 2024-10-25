Police In New York Bust Party Boat, Illegal Activity Before Party

What's an easy way to keep the party going? Don't break the law.

In its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol, the DEC highlighted busting a party boat and "illegal activity on the way to a party."

Party Boat Busted In Nassau County

DEC DEC loading...

ECOs Giarratana, Hilton, and Kochanowski conducted a compliance check on an anchored party boat on Long Island’s south shore.

Approaching officers noticed people on board allegedly dumping undersized black sea bass back into the water and not listening to commands to stop.

On board, officers found 21 undersized black sea bass and observed multiple violations including an incomplete vessel trip report, failure to release without undue harm, and dumping upon signal to stop.

DEC DEC loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The boat captain and five people on board received tickets.

Illegal Activity On The Way TO Party On Long Island

Two days later, ECO Dickson patrolled Oyster Bay in Nassau County and observed two people fishing off the Welwyn Preserve jetty.

DEC DEC loading...

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The officer noticed them catch blackfish and put the fish into coolers. When the officer approached one person tried to hide behind a wall and started to toss fish into the rocks, also ignoring commands to stop, officials say.

Four undersized blackfish were found near the rocks, according to the DEC.

DEC DEC loading...

Both anglers told the DEC they were catching fish to bring to a big party they were going to attend, the DEC reports.

Both were given tickets for possession of undersized blackfish.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Massive Fish: Weighing 220 Pounds Caught in Hudson River

Hudson Valley Post recently reported on a massive fish that weighs over 220 pounds was caught in the Hudson River.

Alligator Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York Have you ever encountered a fish like this?

Keep Reading: