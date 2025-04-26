Police Hidden As Construction Workers Issuing Tickets In New York

You won't believe how many tickets police officers disguised as construction workers handed out in a very short period of time.

New York State Police from Upstate New York released results from its latest Operation Hard Hat enforcement detail.

New York State Police Release Results Of Operation Hard Hat Enforcement Detail

Speeding Fines Doubled In Work Zones

If you're caught speeding in a work zone, the speeding fine is doubled, police say.

As a reminder, speeding fines are doubled in work zones. Two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in your driver’s license being suspended, police say.

69 Tickets Issued In Four Hours In Upstate New York. 1 Person Clocking Going 90 MPH in Work Zone

Police confirmed that in four hours, 69 tickets were issued, including to one unnamed driver who was stopped for "traveling at 90 mph in the 55 mph work zone!"

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Below is a recap of all tickets issued during the four-hour Operation Hard Hat enforcement detail in Kirkwood, New York.

52 speeding

11 cell phone

1 failure to move over

"Motorists are urged to drive responsibly in work zones. Oftentimes, the speed limit is reduced in work zones," New York State Police stated. "Please be mindful of the crews working along the roadways, they deserve to go home to their families at the end of the day!"

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

