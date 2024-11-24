Plane Loses Power In Sky Above Upstate New York
A scary situation in the Hudson Valley turned deadly.
The NTSB has released its first report on a deadly plane crash in Dutchess County.
Fatal Plane Crash At Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome In Dutchess County, New York
On Saturday, Oct. 5 around 3 p.m., 60-year-old Brian Coughlin of Cazenovia, New York was flying his World War One replica plane which went down at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in Dutchess County.
The engine caught fire before impact and Coughlin passed away at the scene, officials say.
Coughlin was a well-known Rhinebeck board member. The 60-year-old pilot from Western New York was also a longtime Aerodrome volunteer.
Authorities say the engine of Brian Coughlin's World War One replica fighter plane caught fire due to mechanical issues and went down at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Saturday.
NTSB Issues First Report On Fatal Crash
This week, the NTSB says the aircraft lost power about two minutes into the flight and soon caught fire as the plane was descending before ultimately crashing, killing Coughlin.
"Brian spent over 40 years of his life dedicated to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. First introduced to the Aerodrome and its legendary founder, Cole Palen, by his father, Brian quickly became enamored with all that the Aerodrome is. He worked as a ground crew member, playing both Sir Percy Goodfellow and the Evil Black Baron in the airshows. He began flying in the airshow in the early 1990s and never looked back," his obituary states.
The NTSB's final report likely won't be made public for months.
