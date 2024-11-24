Plane Loses Power In Sky Above Upstate New York

A scary situation in the Hudson Valley turned deadly.

The NTSB has released its first report on a deadly plane crash in Dutchess County.

Fatal Plane Crash At Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome In Dutchess County, New York

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Facebook Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Facebook loading...

On Saturday, Oct. 5 around 3 p.m., 60-year-old Brian Coughlin of Cazenovia, New York was flying his World War One replica plane which went down at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in Dutchess County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The engine caught fire before impact and Coughlin passed away at the scene, officials say.

Coughlin was a well-known Rhinebeck board member. The 60-year-old pilot from Western New York was also a longtime Aerodrome volunteer.

Brian Coughlin and his wife on the right. Photo taken at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome 2023 Gala. Courtesy photo. Brian Coughlin and his wife on the right. Photo taken at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome 2023 Gala. Courtesy photo. loading...

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Authorities say the engine of Brian Coughlin's World War One replica fighter plane caught fire due to mechanical issues and went down at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Saturday.

NTSB Issues First Report On Fatal Crash

This week, the NTSB says the aircraft lost power about two minutes into the flight and soon caught fire as the plane was descending before ultimately crashing, killing Coughlin.

"Brian spent over 40 years of his life dedicated to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. First introduced to the Aerodrome and its legendary founder, Cole Palen, by his father, Brian quickly became enamored with all that the Aerodrome is. He worked as a ground crew member, playing both Sir Percy Goodfellow and the Evil Black Baron in the airshows. He began flying in the airshow in the early 1990s and never looked back," his obituary states.

Michael Brown Funeral Services Michael Brown Funeral Services loading...

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The NTSB's final report likely won't be made public for months.

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades

15 Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State

15 Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State

New York Towns That Share the Same Name