Over 1 Million New Yorkers Could Lose Health Coverage Soon
Over a million New Yorkers are now at risk of losing health coverage.
According to the Greater New York Hospital Association, this is due to looming federal cuts.
The Greater New York Hospital Association recently released a memo citing that 1.2 million people across the Empire State could be dropped from their insurance if Congress doesn’t act fast.
“Since unearthing these proposals buried in the Ways and Means bill, GNYHA has been fiercely advocating with the New York congressional delegation to remove them from the House reconciliation bill,” the GNYHA states.
The bill aims to curb Medicaid spending. If passed, New York's economy could take an "$11 billion hit," the Times Union reports.
If Washington Republicans get their wish, New York State stands to lose over $1 billion in health care funding, officials say.
This would likely mean fewer services, more strain on hospitals, and a direct hit to many New Yorkers.
“Over $1.3 billion of these losses will be felt by our hospitals in the form of uncompensated care increases and lower reimbursement levels, which will result in job loss and other negative impacts to local economies," the Greater New York Hospital Association adds.
The warning comes as hospitals across the state are already stretched thin, with many New York hospitals receiving failing or near-failing grades for patient safety.
See what hospitals received "D" or "F" grades from the Leapfrog Group below.
