Over 1 Million New Yorkers Could Lose Health Coverage Soon

Over a million New Yorkers are now at risk of losing health coverage.

According to the Greater New York Hospital Association, this is due to looming federal cuts.

Over 1 Million New Yorkers Could Lose Healthcare

How to Grow Your Home Healthcare Business: Top 17 Home Care Advertising Ideas to Get More Home Care Leads Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The Greater New York Hospital Association recently released a memo citing that 1.2 million people across the Empire State could be dropped from their insurance if Congress doesn’t act fast.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“Since unearthing these proposals buried in the Ways and Means bill, GNYHA has been fiercely advocating with the New York congressional delegation to remove them from the House reconciliation bill,” the GNYHA states.

Alert: Nor’easter In May Targets Hudson Valley This Week. CLICK HERE to find out more.

The bill aims to curb Medicaid spending. If passed, New York's economy could take an "$11 billion hit," the Times Union reports.

hand giving red heart for help blood donation hospital or healthcare concept. coffeekai loading...

If Washington Republicans get their wish, New York State stands to lose over $1 billion in health care funding, officials say.

This would likely mean fewer services, more strain on hospitals, and a direct hit to many New Yorkers.

“Over $1.3 billion of these losses will be felt by our hospitals in the form of uncompensated care increases and lower reimbursement levels, which will result in job loss and other negative impacts to local economies," the Greater New York Hospital Association adds.

AaronAmat AaronAmat loading...

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

The warning comes as hospitals across the state are already stretched thin, with many New York hospitals receiving failing or near-failing grades for patient safety.

See what hospitals received "D" or "F" grades from the Leapfrog Group below.

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In New York