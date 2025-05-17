Urgent Warning For New Yorkers Who Bought Popular Grocery Items

A supermarket with many locations across New York is warning about items recently sold at stores.

Price Chopper/Market 32 confirmed to Hudson Valley Post regarding its latest recall.

Chicken Wraps Recalled At Price Chopper/Market 32 In New York

Market 32 and Price Chopper announced a voluntary manufacturer recall on Rachael’s Food Corporation-produced items impacting select Market 32 by Price Chopper brand pre-made Chicken Wraps.

The recalled wraps were found in the store's deli/food fare section

The affected wraps are Chicken Caesar, Buffalo Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch, with UPC codes: 4173500762 (Caesar), 4173500763 (Buffalo), and 4173505513 (Bacon Ranch).

These wraps are past their sell-by dates, so they are no longer available in stores for purchase. However, officials fear they still could be in New Yorkers' fridges or freezers.

"This recall is being issued out of an extreme abundance of caution to ensure any remaining product in customers’ homes is properly discarded or returned," Price Chopper/Market 32 told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Possible Listeria Contamination

The company confirmed the recall was issued due to a "possible" listeria contamination.

Why Is Listeria Dangerous?

Some Customers Contacted By Price Chopper

Price Chopper is contacting all customers who used their AdvantEdge (loyalty) cards while purchasing the recall wraps.

"Customers who purchased and still possess the affected products should return them to their local Market 32 or Price Chopper store for a full refund," Price Chopper/Market 33 states.

