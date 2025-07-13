Cops Now Enforcing This 1984 New York Law You Forgot About

New York State Police are stepping up enforcement of a law that’s been on the books since 1984—and most drivers have no idea just how closely they’re being watched.

The latest Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket campaign is underway.

“Buckle Up New York, Click it or Ticket” Returns In New York

From May 19 until June 1 the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and law enforcement will be reminding people about the importance of being buckled up.

“The message to take a few seconds to buckle up every trip, every time you’re in a vehicle cannot be overstated,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated. “Not only is it the law, but that simple action could save your life."

New York Teaming Up With NASCAR driver Ross Chastain

New York State is once again working with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain to demonstrate and raise awareness about the importance of wearing a seat belt.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Protect Your Melon initiative again this year,” Chastain said. “Encouraging students and young drivers to buckle up and spread awareness about the importance of wearing seat belts will help build safe driving habits for years to come.”

New York Seat Belt Usage Is Dropping

In 2024, New York State's seat belt usage rate was 94 percent, which was an all-time high.

Data compiled by the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research shows that the number dipped to 92 percent last year.

Law Dates Back To 1984

Back in 1984, the Empire State was the first in the country to require drivers and front seat passengers to wear a seat belt.

In 2020, officials say the law "got tighter" by requiring all back seat passengers to wear a seat belt or be properly restrained in a child safety seat.

"The State Police remain committed to ensuring compliance with New York’s seat belt laws through both education and enforcement," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said. "We want every driver and passenger to understand that buckling up is the simplest step they can take to stay safe on our roadways.”

