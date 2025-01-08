“Highly Contagious” Stomach Bug Now Sweeping New York

Just ahead of family gatherings for the holiday season, Montefiore Hospital in Nyack is sharing information about the investigation into a contagious stomach bug that seems to be making its way around Long Island and other parts of New York.

The bug, Norovirus, can cause some pretty unsavory symptoms for a few days. Here's what you should be looking out for.

What is Norovirus?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Norovirus is a stomach bug that can cause a number of uncomfortable symptoms - most commonly vomiting and diarrhea.

Other symptoms you could get include a fever, body aches, a headache, and stomach pains.

How Contagious is Norovirus?

The CDC writes that it can take as soon as 24 to 48 hours after exposure to Norovirus to begin feeling symptoms.

It can spread as easily as sharing utensils, cups, or saliva with someone infected with Norovirus, but it can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your face or mouth.

This time of year, it's a good rule of thumb to keep your hands away from your face to try and prevent everything from the common cold to the Norovirus.

How Long Will a Contaminated Person Be Sick?

Montefiore in Nyack writes that a person sick with Norovirus will usually be sick for just 1 to 3 days, but there are some lingering symptoms that can last longer like fatigue and dehydration.

Get our free mobile app

If you do happen to contract Norovirus, the Mayo Clinic shares that there really isn't a specific remedy to rid it from your body. The virus will typically just go away on its own. But there are a few important things an infected person should do.

First, they should limit contact with others as to prevent spreading it to loved ones. Even things like cooking food for someone else can spread the virus, so just keep to yourself, disinfect services, and don't share...anything.

In terms of how an infected person can feel better, hydrating is the biggest thing. With stomach bugs, loss of fluids is a big problem. Drink water and sports drinks to replenish everything lost through...vomiting most likely.

While vomiting often makes people nauseous, not eating can also contribute to the nausea. The Mayo Clinic recommends,

"Try to eat small amounts of food frequently if you experience nausea. Otherwise, gradually begin to eat bland, easy-to-digest foods, such as soda crackers, toast, gelatin, bananas, applesauce, rice and chicken."

Montefiore Nyack's Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Azfar Chak shares that anyone experiencing severe dehydration or severe symptoms that last more than 2-3 days should seek consultation from a doctor.

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades