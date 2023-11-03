Nightmares Plague New York State Residents More Than Of America

A new study revealed Empire State residents deal with nightmares more than most Americans.

With Halloween in the rear-view mirror, a spokesperson for MattressNextDay reached out to Hudson Valley regarding its nightmare study.

New York State Residents Plagued By Nightmares

Canva Canva loading...

MattressNextDay Google search data to reveal the states most plagued by nightmares. New York State finished in the top 10.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

From teeth falling out to being trapped in an endless pit, many Empire State residents are dealing with an endless loop of nightmares.

Top Five States Plagued by Nightmares in 2023

Canva Canva loading...

New York State cracked the top 10 but not the top 5 states for nightmares, per 10,000 residents.

Massachusetts - 1011 per 10,000 residents

Delaware - 937 per 10,000 residents

Nevada - 935 per 10,000 residents

Vermont- 901 per 10,000 residents

Rhode Island - 889 per 10,000 residents

New York State ranked 10th on the MattressNextDay nightmare list. There were 818 Google searchers for nightmares per 10,000 residents, according to MattressNextDay.

“There are ways to reduce the chance of having nightmares, such as having a routine and reducing screen time, but they are not always as predictable and avoidable. Stress and anxiety are indicators that can increase nightmares but trying to make your bed a relaxation zone is key," CEO and Sleep Expert at MattressNextDay Martin Seeley told Hudson Valley Post.

Canva Canva loading...

Wyoming, Maryland, Alaska, and Pennsylvania round out the top 10.

Want to improve your sleep? I'm sure most will say "yes!" If so, check out these 15 great tips to improve your sleep.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.