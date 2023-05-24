All regions in New York State are receiving money to help "restore" New York State.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $146 million was awarded to 70 projects through the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

New York State Hopes To Restore New York

"Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls and increase the local tax base," Hochul's office states.

About $113 million will go towards 70 projects while over $33 million was awarded to four municipalities for what's described as "special projects" that will "transform highly-visible blighted property to stimulate community and economic growth

"These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors," Hochul said. "Thanks to a more than $146 million state investment, we are breathing new life into communities from Hudson to North Hempstead, jumpstarting new economic activity and helping ensure that New York State continues to be a place where people come to live, work and raise their families."

Special Projects In Ulster, Wayne, Jefferson, Cayuga Counties

The special projects were awarded to Ulster, Wayne, Jefferson and Cayuga counties.

The special projects include:

Ulster County: $10 million for renovations at iPark87, the former IBM campus

"The properties are now positioned for reactivation through substantial remediation and infrastructure improvements. The developer will invest over $200 million in the coming years at the campus. The proposed project is the rehabilitation of two campus buildings built in 1956. These existing buildings have suffered from deterioration and require these renovations prior to their reuse," Hochul's office states.

Wayne County: $6.6 for the Town of Lyons for its Canal District project

Jefferson County: $8.5 million for demolition of the former St. Regis paper mill in the Village of Deferiet.

Cayuga County: the City of Auburn in Cayuga County will receive $8.5 million to renovate the former Bombardier facility

Mid-Hudson Region Receives $21.7 Million

The Mid-Hudson region was awarded more than $21.7 million to support 10 projects.

Those projects include:

The Town of Liberty will receive $1.15 million to rehab The Green Building.



The City of Yonkers will receive $2.7 million for the Cottage Place Gardens Phase VI Redevelopment.

Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Long Island, New York City, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, Western New York Awarded Money

Below are the other regions in New York State that were awarded money.

The Capital Region was awarded $13 million to support 11 projects

Central New York was given more than $23 million for nine projects

Finger Lakes was awarded more than $20.5 million for 10 projects

Long Island was granted $4.65 million to support two projects

Mohawk Valley was vested $12.1 million for seven projects

North County was rewarded more than $21.5 million to support 10 projects

Southern Tier was awarded more than $11.9 million to support eight projects

Western New York was granted $12.8 million to support six projects

New York City was rewarded $5 Million for one project

