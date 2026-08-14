One New York ZIP Code Is Suddenly Red-Hot With Homebuyers

Realtor.com is out with a list of the most in-demand ZIP codes for homebuyers in the first half of 2026.

One spot in New York State made the list.

Fairport, New York Is The Empire State's Most In-Demand Market

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According to the study, Fairport, New York was the only ZIP Code in the Empire State it make the Realtor.Com Top 10 list.

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Fairport placed fourth.

Why Fairport, New York Ranked Fourth

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Fairport, New York earned a spot on the real estate market's hottest zip codes list due to its high housing demand, affordable average home prices, and swift market velocity.

The area continues to attract homebuyers seeking a competitive blend of suburban community amenities and regional accessibility.

Realtor.Com reports the median listing price in Fairport is $429,000. Homes on average stay on the market for 23 days.

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Home buyers search for property in Fairport over 5 times more than the U.S. average.

The Top 10 Hottest ZIP Codes of 2026

For the fourth year in a row, the website's top ten hottest ZIP codes are all in the Northeast or Midwest. That's mostly because fewer homes have been built in those regions, leaving buyers to compete for fewer properties.

Peabody, MA (01960) – Boston metro Montclair, NJ (07042) – New York metro Sewell, NJ (08080) – Philadelphia metro Fairport, NY (14450) – Rochester metro Westfield, MA (01085) – Springfield metro Livonia, MI (48154) – Detroit metro Lititz, PA (17543) – Lancaster metro North Haven, CT (06473) – New Haven metro New Berlin, WI (53151) – Milwaukee metro Wheaton, IL (60187) – Chicago metro

With a $600,000 median list price, Peabody, Massachusetts is the hottest place for U.S. home shoppers right now, with views per property in the area receiving just over four times the U.S. average.

Buyers competing for homes in all 10 ZIP Codes tend to be financially well prepared, as the average down payment was 17.1-percent across the top ten, compared with 13.1-percent nationally.

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