New York’s Hidden Gem Towns That Most Tourists Never Find

When non-New Yorkers picture the Empire State, most picture traffic, crowds, and a whole lot of noise. Most know the major cities, but some of the best places in New York are the ones that don't make the top of every tourist list.

That's why they are worth the visit. Here are some hidden gem hometowns across New York that are worth a visit

Cold Spring (Hudson Valley)

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Hudson Valley residents know about Cold Spring, but it still somehow flies under the radar compared to bigger attractions in the region.

Main Street in Cold Spring is packed with antique shops, small cafes, and amazing views of the Hudson River.

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It's walkable, laid-back, and one of the prettiest towns in the entire region.

Skaneateles (Finger Lakes)

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You'll find one of the clearest lakes in all of the Empire State in Skaneateles, New York.

The downtown has boutique shops and restaurants with top-notch reviews.

The area is very lively in the summer, and in the colder months, when it snows, you get what's described as postcard-worthy winters.

Lewiston (Western New York)

Lewiston is a place that most miss when heading towards Niagara Falls.

It's located just minutes away from the beautiful falls, offering art galleries, waterfront views along the Niagara River, and a calm small-town atmosphere

Cooperstown (Central New York)

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Cooperstown is, of course, home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. But it's a great place to visit, even if you don't care about baseball.

In the area, you've got the gorgeous Otsego Lake, breweries, wineries, walkable streets, and what's called one of the most relaxed downtowns in New York.

Saranac Lake (Adirondacks)

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Locals say that Saranac Lake is what Lake Placid would be if the Olympics had never gone there.

Saranac Lake is quieter with more local small businesses and lakefront views without the crowds or the parking headaches.

Hammondsport (Finger Lakes)

Hammondsport, at the southern tip of Keuka Lake in the Finger Lakes, is wine country without the chaos.

The area is full of wineries, small restaurants, and a laid-back pace.

Greenport (Long Island)

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Greenport is like the Hamptons, but more relaxed

The Long Island area is full of waterfront dining, a working harbor, and a downtown that blends old-school charm with modern spots.

Because it's on Long Island, it does get busy, but it's not overwhelming like the Hamptons.

Ellicottville (Southern Tier)

Ellicottville changes with the season.

Winter brings skiers and snowboarders, while summer brings festivals and a lively downtown.

It's considered one of the most underrated weekend getaways in all of New York State.

Hidden Danger Found At Dozens Of New York State Beaches

Hidden Danger Found At Dozens Of New York State Beaches