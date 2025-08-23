New York’s Favorite Breakfasts Are About To Look Very Different

New York breakfast bowls are about to change forever.

Some of New Yorker's favorite breakfast items are changing.

Kellogg's Confirms Major Change

Kellogg's is announcing it will stop using artificial dyes. The news comes not long after Dr. Darin Detwiler, the former FDA "food chief, called Kellogg's Froot Loops the worst breakfast cereal sold in the United States.

Detwiler said the rings are "heavily processed and contain high levels of added sugars, artificial dyes, and preservatives, which are linked to health concerns."

He and others were also concerned about the food dye, Red 40, which gives some loops their neon red color. Red 40 has been linked to cancer.

Kellogg's Removes Dyes

This week, the maker of Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies said artificial dyes will be removed in its breakfast cereals by the end of 2027.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has worked for some time to push Kellogg's to permanently remove toxic dyes from its cereals.

"This historic legal agreement with a major food company represents a significant milestone in the movement to remove toxic dyes from foods and protect the health of all Americans," Paxton states. "While other companies have verbally committed to removing food dyes, Kellogg’s is the first to officially sign a legally binding agreement confirming that it will remove food colorings."

Kellogg's also says it will update its cereals to include less of what customers don't need while adding more whole grains and fiber.

Below are some popular candies that reportedly contain Red Dye No. 3.

