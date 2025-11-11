Millions Of New Yorkers Drinking Water From Toxic Source

A river running through New York that provides drinking water for millions is one of the most polluted in the country.

Experts warn that chemicals and mercury could put residents in danger.

Reports Shine Light On Drinking Water in New York

The report by EcoCation, listed the most polluted rivers in the United States. Mercury, toxic chemicals, and industrial runoff are rampant, affecting rivers in nearly every state, officials say.

According to the EPA, nearly 30 percent of all U.S. rivers, lakes, and reservoirs are seriously polluted. The Ohio River is the nation's most polluted river, but, New Yorkers should take notice because a river that spans many counties and supplies drinking water to millions was found to be very polluted

New York's Delaware River Among Most Polluted In United States

Stretches Across 2,390 square Miles in New York State

The Delaware River stretches across 2,390 square miles in the Empire State. It flows through Sullivan, Orange, Ulster, Greene, Broome, Delaware, Schoharie, and Chenango counties, impacting communities along the way.

What makes this especially concerning is that roughly 15 million people, rely on the Delaware River Basin for drinking water.

