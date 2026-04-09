The Secret To Getting Into The Very Best High School In New York

Getting into New York’s top high school is tougher than you think. The odds are harder than most Ivy League colleges.

The very best high school has 30,000 New Yorkers fighting for just 800 seats.

This Is The Best High School In New York

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Stuyvesant High School in New York City is widely considered the most competitive public high school in all of New York State.

Stuyvesant, often just called Stuy, is consistently ranked the number one high school in New York State by platforms like Niche and Secret NYC.

The school is best known for its intense focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). It's considered the "crown jewel" of specialized schools, but it also maintains strong humanities and music programs.

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For Hudson Valley families with kids eyeing the best schools in the state, Stuyvesant is the gold standard.

Very Hard To Get In, Easier To Get Into An Ivy League College

Getting in is just a whole different conversation. The acceptance rate is about 3 percent, which is actually lower than many Ivy League universities

Each year, roughly 30,000 students compete for approximately 800 available seats.

How To Get In

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There are no interviews. No portfolio reviews. No consideration of middle school grades. One test decides everything.

The Specialized High Schools Admissions Test, known as the SHSAT, is the only ticket in.

The Worst-Ranked High Schools In New York State

On the other end of the spectrum, Hudson Valley Post recently learned the worst ranked high schools in New York State.

The 10 Worst Ranked High Schools In New York State

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