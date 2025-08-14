Two Tiny Eateries Crowned New York’s Best Hidden Restaurants

Are you looking for a new hidden gem restaurant?

These small eateries are becoming huge with foodies.

What Is A Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

If you've never heard of the term "hole-in-the-wall restaurant," it's typically is a small, unassuming eatery, often lacking in fancy decor but known for its delicious and affordable food.

Love Food recently named the best in each state, but couldn't pick just one in New York. One place from New York City and another from Upstate New York was honored.

Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Upstate New York

Famous Lunch in Troy, New York, has been slinging wieners from the same tiny shack for nearly 100 years.

This legendary hot dog joint isn't much to look at, but the smell of grilled pork and beef hits you before you even open the car door.

Each dog comes loaded with yellow mustard, diced white onions, and their not-so-secret weapon—Zippy Sauce, a spicy meat topping that regulars swear by. They’re cheap, messy, and addictive—and yes, they’re shipped across the country for a reason.

If you go, don’t skip the fries. They’re crispy enough to snap in half and taste even better when drenched in that famous Zippy Sauce.

Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In New York City

Zaragoza Mexican Deli & Grocery is pretty much a blink-and-you-miss-it kind of spot.

It's tucked behind a grocery counter in a cramped space with a couple of tables. This doesn’t exactly scream “restaurant,” but the food is amazing.

People line up for burritos, tacos, tamales, and tortas loaded with carnitas, chorizo, chicken, or even goat.

Because it's small, many order to-go. But many customers believe it's the most authentic Mexican cooking you’ll find in the state. Add in the friendly service, and you’ve got a true hole-in-the-wall worth hunting down.

