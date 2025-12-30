New Yorkers Who Own These Animals Face Serious Trouble
People who own these forbidden animals in New York State could face some very big trouble.
Last year, Peanut the Squirrel, an animal with over a half-million followers on Instagram, was confiscated from a home in New York. That's because it's illegal to keep young wildlife as pets in the Empire State.
Illegal Pets To Own In New York State
New York State actually has some of the strictest rules in the country when it comes to keeping wild and dangerous animals in your home. See the full list below
Can't Own Exotic Pets In New York State
If you're thinking of owning tigers, venomous snakes, raccoons, lions, cheetahs, jaguars, monkeys, chimpanzees, bears, wolves, alligators, crocodiles and skunks, think again.
Fines, Criminal Charges
Besides the obvious dangers of owning any of these animals, New Yorkers who get caught face serious legal trouble.
Violators can face hefty fines, criminal charges, and the animals are typically confiscated.
