New Yorkers Warned To Rethink Travel Plans To These Areas

Thinking of escaping New York? The federal government just issued fresh travel warnings—and some might ruin your summer plans.

Memorial Day Weekend is here, the summer is near and school is ending. All this means many New Yorkers plan to travel.

However, U.S. Department of State has issued new travel warnings for several countries, including some European hotspots.

These travel advisories range from Level 1 to Level 4, with Level 4 being the strongest warning.

Below are the travel warnings issued by the United States in the past month.

U.S. Adds New Countries To ‘Do Not Travel’ List

How Travel Warnings Work

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Travel Warnings Issued For These 13 Countries

Canva Canva loading...

Previously, officials issued travel advisories for these countries.

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries

New York Flyers Can Now Bring These Items Through TSA

The TSA recently banned a popular item, one that many believe is essential in this modern-age, from checked bags. Before we got into that, lets go over items you can now bring through TSA.

NJ & NY Flyers Can Now Bring These Items Through TSA Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at NJ, NY and PA Airports

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at NJ, NY and PA Airports You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember