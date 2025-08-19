New Yorkers Warned After Walmart Shopper Hit With Massive Surcharge

A few Walmart shoppers are warning all to look for a "location surcharge." Here’s what you need to know before your next order.

Walmart shoppers are being warned about a potential shocking surcharge.

Walmart: The Largest Private Employer In The U.S. Getty Images loading...

I can't recall the last time I physically went shopping. Most of my shopping happens online, with the majority of my online orders coming from Walmart or Amazon.

Debra Graulich recently warned Walmart shoppers about a $120.94 surcharge she received from Walmart on a five-item online order at Walmart.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Walmart buyers beware! Just went to place a small order and was hit with a "location surcharge" $38 order $120 surcharge!!!!," she wrote on Facebook while sharing a photo of her shocking surcharge.

Her receipt shows her total was $37.72 before the $120.94 "location surcharge," which brought her total bill to nearly $160.

Walmart Joe Raedle /Getty Images loading...

One person commented and said the surcharge is "the reason I don’t order from Walmart." Another sid the surcharges come and go but are "becoming more frequent."

Another person posted on X about a "location surcharge" of over $31 despite being a "Walmart Plus member" and all items were sold "directly from Walmart, no third party seller."

Walmart has yet to publicly respond to either shopper. But The Sun confirmed the company is adding the surcharge and shipping to certain places.

"Hawaii, Alaska, US Territories, and Overseas Locations: Items that Walmart sells and ships have added shipping fees when we ship to these locations," Walmart states.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart, It's Critical To Run Away

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State

23 Walmart Stores in New York To Get New Look