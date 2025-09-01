New Yorkers Told To Rethink Trips After Deadly Travel Warning
The U.S. just issued a chilling new travel warning. One that says you could be killed or kidnapped if you travel to a popular spot. Here’s what New Yorkers must know.
New Yorkers may want to reconsider travel plans to a number of countries. The U.S. Department of State issued top-level travel warnings for several countries.
The travel advisories range from Level 1 to Level 4, with Level 4 being the strongest warning.
- Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
- Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
- Level 3: Reconsider Travel
- Level 4: Do Not Travel
U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries
New Travel Warning Issued for Mexico
The U.S. Department of State recently issued a new travel warning to Americans thinking of vacationing in Mexico.
"Many violent crimes take place in Mexico. They include homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery. There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Mexico. Visit the U.S. Department of State’s country reports on terrorism to learn more," the U.S. Department of State "The U.S. government has limited ability to help in many parts of Mexico. "
Level 2 Warning Issued For Mexico
The Mexico travel warning is a "Level 2" warning with Americans told to "exercise increased caution" in Mexico due to "crime," "kidnapping or hostage taking," and "terrorism."
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
Most Dangerous Places To Travel In Mexico
While Mexico has a Level 2 warning, the following states in Mexico were issued a "Do Not Travel" Level 4 warning:
- Colima
- Guerreo
- Michocan
- Sinaloa
- Tamaulipas
- Zacatecas
U.S. Government's Updated Do Not Travel List
