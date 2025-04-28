New Yorkers Urged To Turn Out The Lights—Might Save Lives

You can help save billions of lives with one simple move each day.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding New Yorkers to "take action" that will protect birds.

New Yorkers Can Help Birds

Officials want us all to help protect birds as they return to New York and navigate night skies by participating in the ‘Lights Out’ initiative.

This initiative helps prevent bird collisions, officials say.

“DEC is proud to join our New York State partners to lead by example and take actions to help reduce bird collisions. The national Lights Out initiative is a simple way New York State agencies and New Yorkers can protect wildlife and ecosystems and help a variety of bird species have a safe, successful migratory journey," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said.

What Is Lights Out

The ‘Lights Out’ initiative calls for New Yorkers to shut off "non-essential outdoor lighting." This will help birds as they fly back to New York State.

According to the 2025 State of the Birds Report from the North American Bird Conservation Initiative, migratory birds continue to experience widespread population declines.

Many birds use constellations while flying. Excessive outdoor lighting causes birds to become disoriented, a phenomenon known as fatal light attraction.

"According to several studies, fatal light attraction can lead to collisions with windows, walls, floodlights, or the ground and the death of more than 1 billion birds annually in the U.S.," the DEC states.

Lights Out In New York

New York State will keep national and international efforts by keeping non-essential lights off of state buildings.

You can help by turning off all non-essential outdoor lights from 11 p.m. until dawn until June 1. This initiative will return between August 15 and Nov. 15.

It's also encouraged that you draw blinds, when possible.

“The Lights Out initiative invites all New Yorkers to help migratory birds in flight avoid dangerous obstacles by simply flicking a switch or closing a window blind to reduce excessive lighting,"New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said.

