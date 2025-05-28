New Yorkers Told To Brace For Brutal, Deadly Mosquito Surge
The CDC says you should fear this tiny insect more than a shark. A brutal mosquito season is heading to New York, and experts are warning it’s deadlier than you think.
According to the CDC, mosquitoes are considered the "world's deadliest" creatures.
Why Mosquitoes Are The World's Deadliest Creature
The CDC believes you should be just as worried, if not more worried, about getting bit by a mosquito than a shark. That's partly because mosquitoes are the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.
Intense Mosquito Season Predicted
According to Mosquito Joe, "a longer and more intense" mosquito season is predicted this summer. That's partly due to rising global temperatures and increased precipitation, which has created ideal breeding conditions for these pesky creatures.
"The urgency for early prevention is further heightened by last year's spike in mosquito-borne illnesses in the U.S., including Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and Dengue Fever," Mosquito Joe states
How To Limit Mosquitoes Near Your Home
Mosquito Joe reports the following tips are "top ways" you can prevent mosquitoes at your home.
- Eliminate Standing Water
- Clean Gutters
- Maintain Swimming Pools
- Call in the Professionals
According to Orkin, Los Angeles is the worst city in America for mosquitoes. New York City is the third worst.
11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S.
