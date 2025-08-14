FBI Says New Yorkers Should Never Carry These Risky Items

Experts continue to sound the alarm regarding things you should never leave your house with.

If you have any of these items in your wallet, purse, pocket, car, etc, think again.

Feds Tell New Yorkers To Keep These Items At Home

With scams and thefts on the rise, it's best to keep these items at home.

Blank Checks

Even in the age of Venmo and Apple Pay, some people still swear by paper checks, especially older generations and folks in rural areas. But carrying blank or even used checks is asking for trouble.

One stolen check gives a thief your name, address, bank, routing number, and account number.

That’s basically handing them the keys to your account.

Multiple Credit Cards

Discover says this one’s a no-brainer. Don’t carry every credit card you own. The more cards in your wallet, the more damage a thief can do. Keep one main card with you and store the rest at home.

You don’t need your Best Buy card unless you’re actually buying a TV.

Spare House Key

A spare key in your wallet sounds smart until you remember your wallet also holds your address. If a thief gets both, they’re basically holding an invitation to rob you.

Unused Gift Cards

Most have gift cards just collecting dust. But if you keep them in your wallet and it goes missing. Say goodbye to the balance on the gift card. Plus, thieves can use them instantly or sell them for quick cash.

Only carry them when you’re headed to the store or restaurant.

Password Cheat Sheet

It's just a pain remembering passwords for so many things. But, keeping them in your wallet is more of a pain if you lose that wallet or cheat sheet.

If the wrong person finds that cheat sheet, they could hack everything from your email to your bank account. Use a password manager instead.

Old Receipts

Here’s one that surprises many people. Some thieves can use the last five digits on your receipt and merchant info to get the rest of your card number.

Add your name, and they can shop anywhere. Ask for email receipts when you can.

Social Security Card

You rarely need to carry your Social Security card, and if it’s stolen, you’re in big trouble. Thieves can open accounts, rack up debt, and wreck your credit , all in your name.

Keep it in a safe place, not your wallet.

