New Yorkers Losing Thousands To These Tricks— How To Spot

New York State Police are warning New Yorkers about more sophisticated scams that are tricking New Yorkers.

One such scam involves New Yorkers "reporting they have been the victim of an elaborate computer/phone scam."

New York State Police Warn About Increased Scam

This trend targets people via email and phone. According to police, the scammer urgently demands money, for a number of different reasons, reasons that may work on you, and set up a so called "pick up."

When the victim meets the scammer at their home or agreed upon location the scammer gives the victim a “code word” and then takes the money, police say.

"The State Police urges all community members to use caution regarding this type of crime. Scams similar to these have been increasing throughout New York State. Never provide personal information to anyone or open emails or text messages from individuals you do not know," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office recently offered tips to help all New Yorkers avoid getting scams.

Ongoing Bank Scam In New York

Police also continue to get complaints of scammers persuading victims that money was accidentally deposited into their bank account, or they have unauthorized charges.

"These scammers will send a link to gain access of your computer to manipulate and receive funds from your bank account," New York State police state. "If you are contacted by someone who instructs you to withdraw money from your bank so they can come pick it up, this is also a scam. Do NOT withdraw money or turn over any funds."

Police add if anyone reaches out to you about withdrawing money to give to them, call New York State Police right away.

Also, call your financial institution directly and then New York State Police if you believe you are a victim of this scam.

