New Yorkers In These Counties Say They’re Barely Getting By

A new study has uncovered the harsh truth about living in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Many households in parts of the Hudson Valley are struggling to make ends.

Hudson Valley Residents Say They Are Struggling To Make Ends Meet

The Siena College Research Institute teamed up with the Benjamin Center for Public Policy Initiatives at SUNY New Paltz for this study.

Over 1,500 living in Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties were polled.

"The results are clear: many people in the region are financially struggling to make ends meet," Siena College stated in a press release about the study.

6 In 10 Are Living Paycheck To Paycheck

The study found that six in 10 households are living paycheck to paycheck, while 63 percent say their communities are not affordable.

Four out of favie reported financial hardships from recent inflation and rising prices.

Nearly 80 Percent Are Stressed About Cost Of Living vs. Income

According to the study, 79 percent are stressed that the cost of living is increasing faster than household incomes. 78 percent cited financial hardship from recent inflation and rising prices.

Other Key Findings

Other key findings include:

51% say they couldn't cover monthly bills if a sudden loss of current sources of income

High housing costs are making it harder for people to spend or save.

Most view Social Security as essential to their retirement finances.

