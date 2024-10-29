New Yorkers Fleeing State Are In For Rude Awakening

New York state once again tops the list as the state with the most people leaving. But a growing number of those who left quickly realized they made a terrible mistake.

6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

Hudson Valley Post recently learned the six top reasons why Empire State residents are leaving New York State.

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out.

New York Leads Nation For Fleeing Residents

The New York Post looked into the latest data from the US Census and learned over 480,000 New Yorkers moved out of the state in 2023.

“Gov. Hochul knows the cost of living remains one of the top issues facing New Yorkers — and the data shows more families are staying in New York as we continue making communities more affordable, safer, and more livable,” Hochul's office told the New York Post about the state's population decline.

Around 300,000 people moved into New York State during the same period.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

71,000 New Yorkers Move To Florida

Florida was the top destination for New Yorkers, with over 71,000 moving from New York to the Sunshine State.

New Jersey, California, Texas and Pennsylvania are other top destinations for New Yorkers who moved out of the state.

New Yorkers Are Quickly Fleeing Florida

In 2022, 1.6 million Floridians were born in New York. That number made up about 10 percent of Florida's population.

Top reasons New Yorkers move to Florida include nice weather, no income taxes and lower costs.

Why Some New Yorkers Regret Moving To Florida

However, a growing number of New Yorkers who flee to Florida soon learn, that Flordia isn't their "forever home."

They are leaving Florida due to several factors, including:

Rising costs

Erratic traffic

Politics

Insurance costs

Extreme weather

Lack of services found in New York.

Don't feel welcome by Florida residents.

Police in the Tampa area reported flyers were recently placed on cars with New York license plates that told them "woke" New Yorkers weren't wanted.

Some flyers read:

If you are one of the those woke people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we.

