New Yorkers Dealing With Unusual Symptoms From COVID Variant

A new COVID variant is now spreading in New York and it’s not acting like the others. Doctors say these unexpected symptoms could be the first warning signs.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a new COVID variant that's starting to spread in New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New Yorkers Warned About Latest COVID Variant

Canva Canva loading...

This variant appears to be more transmissible than the current dominant strain, officials say.

The new NB. 1.8.1 variant is another Omicron variant, but health experts are puzzled by the new variant's unusual symptoms.

The CDC reports NB. 1.8.1 has been reported in New York, California, Rhode Island, Virginia, Ohio, Washington, and Hawaii.

5 Early Omicron Symptoms

Before we look at these new symptoms, let's compare the typical Omicron symptoms.

5 Early Omicron Symptoms

Unusual Symptoms of the New COVID Variant

Canva Canva loading...

Health experts are noticing the NB. 1.8. 1, can cause gastrointestinal issues, including:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Heartburn

Bloating

Constipation

Stomach pain

The Mirror reports that people dealing with any of these issues may have COVID.

The World Health Organization added this new variant to its watch list and believes it could spread more easily than other recent strains.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

Below are symptoms that could lead to hospitalization.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

COVID In New York: The Craziest Headlines From The Start Of COVID

Timeline: Key Moments Of COVID Pandemic In New York