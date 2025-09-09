New Yorkers Are Fed Up With Annoying Transplants Moving In

New Yorkers are fed up with transplants flooding the Empire State. We found out where most are coming from and what annoys New Yorkers the most.

New York "transplants" are getting ripped on social media.

New York "Transplants' Annoying real New Yorkers

Moving van with cardboard box and chairs by house Purestock/ThinkStock loading...

In June, Hudson Valley Post reported that thousands of people from Florida, Texas and even California fled their states for New York State.

However, none of those were the top three states that sent the most residents to New York.

These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

It appears that the new New Yorkers are annoying longtime residents of the Empire State. Many are taking to social media to voice their displeasure.

"I hate transplants. All of you piss me off,” one person stated on TikTok.

That TikTok got nearly 17,000 likes and over 900 comments.

"We’re New York transplants … we’re gonna call the cops if the music’s too loud," another annoyed New Yorker said on TikTok. "We're New York transplants. We're gonna walk slow when it's crowded."

That TikTok has over 14,000 likes.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Canva Canva loading...

Many fed-up New Yorkers are fleeing the state. Below is where they are moving to the most, along with the top reasons why.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Keep Reading: