New Yorkers Are Fed Up With Annoying Transplants Moving In
New Yorkers are fed up with transplants flooding the Empire State. We found out where most are coming from and what annoys New Yorkers the most.
New York "transplants" are getting ripped on social media.
New York "Transplants' Annoying real New Yorkers
In June, Hudson Valley Post reported that thousands of people from Florida, Texas and even California fled their states for New York State.
However, none of those were the top three states that sent the most residents to New York.
These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
It appears that the new New Yorkers are annoying longtime residents of the Empire State. Many are taking to social media to voice their displeasure.
"I hate transplants. All of you piss me off,” one person stated on TikTok.
That TikTok got nearly 17,000 likes and over 900 comments.
"We’re New York transplants … we’re gonna call the cops if the music’s too loud," another annoyed New Yorker said on TikTok. "We're New York transplants. We're gonna walk slow when it's crowded."
Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
That TikTok has over 14,000 likes.
Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To
Many fed-up New Yorkers are fleeing the state. Below is where they are moving to the most, along with the top reasons why.
Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To
Gallery Credit: Canva
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State
The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Keep Reading: